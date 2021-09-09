New Zealand feared an extremist but found no way to stop him

— February 2019: Immigration authorities finally cancel Samsudeen's refugee status on the basis of fraud. Two months later, he's served with a deportation notice. Samsudeen appeals once more to the independent tribunal. More than two years later, the hearing was still pending.

— June 2020: In prison, staff believe he has potentially violent extremist views, but he refuses to meet with a prison psychologist or engage with an imam. He repeatedly throws feces and urine at corrections officers. He argues with officers, punching two of them, and assaults another staffer. Corrections officials decide to move him to a maximum security prison.

— July 2020: Prosecutors try to charge Samsudeen with terrorism. They argue there's evidence that he bought the knife with the intention of killing people and to further an ideological cause.

But a judge doesn't think the act of buying a knife is enough.

The judge also finds that New Zealand's anti-terror laws don't specifically cover plots. That “could be an Achilles' heel,” the judge acknowledges, adding that "it is not open to a court to create an offense ... the issue is for Parliament.”