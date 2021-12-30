New Zealand journalist becomes first person with Māori face tattoo to present primetime news

Kaipara got her tattoo in January 2019, which she says was a personal decision she made for grounding reasons, to remind her of her power and identity as a Māori woman.

"When I doubt myself, and I see my reflection in the mirror, I'm not just looking at myself," Kaipara told CNN. "I'm looking at my grandmother and my mother, and my daughters, and hers to come after me, as well as all the other women, Māori girls out there and it empowers me."

Having begun her career in 2005, Kaipara said hosting the primetime news slot was the "pinnacle" of her journalistic dreams, although it was a "bittersweet moment" because her mother, who recently passed away, couldn't share the moment with her.

Despite all the positive comments, there have also been negative reactions to Kaipara's presenting, especially as she often uses Māori phrases such as "E haere ake nei" (still to come), "Ū tonu mai" (stay with us) and "Taihoa e haere" (don't go just yet).

The Māori language is hugely important to Kaipara. Her ultimate goal, she said, is encouraging people to speak the language that was "beaten out of my grandmother's generation" and reclaim it for Māori people.