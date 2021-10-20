New Zealand police answer 4-year-old's call, confirm toys are cool

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An emergency call made by a 4-year-old New Zealand boy asking for police to come over and check out his toys prompted a real-life callout and confirmation from an officer that the toys were, indeed, pretty cool.
Police shared audio of the call on social media this week (included in the video above) along with a photo of the smiling boy sitting on the hood of a patrol cruiser, noting that while they don't encourage children to call the emergency number, the incident was "too cute not to share."
The call begins all business: "This is police, where is the emergency?"
There's a pause as the unidentified boy hesitantly says, "Hi," and then "Police lady?"
"Yes," the dispatcher says, switching to a friendlier, singsong tone. "What's going on?"
"Um, can I tell you something?" the boy asks, and after being told he can, says "I've got some toys for you."
"You've got some toys for me?" says the dispatcher.
"Yep. Come over and see them," the boy replies.
A man then gets on the phone confirming the call was a mistake, saying the 4-year-old had been helping out while his mother was sick.
A police dispatch call then goes out, giving the address: "There is a 4-year-old there who is wanting to show police his toys, over."
"Yeah, I'm one-up, I'll attend to," responds an officer.
Police said the officer, who they identified only as Constable Kurt, was shown an array of toys at the boy's house in the South Island city of Invercargill.
They said the officer was also able to have a "good, educational chat" about the proper use of the emergency number, which is 111 in New Zealand.
"He did have cool toys," Constable Kurt reported back after attending the callout, according to police. They added: "The lucky kid also got to see the patrol car and the officer put the lights on for him, too."
Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for 2 years freed
PINE, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction.
The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officers with the agency had to cut off the elk's five-point antlers to remove the encumbrance because they couldn't slice through the steel in the bead of the tire.
“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” officer Scott Murdoch said.
Murdoch and fellow officer Dawson Swanson estimated the elk shed about 35 pounds (16 kilograms) with the removal of the tire, the antlers and debris inside the tire.
Wildlife officers first spotted the elk with the tire around its neck in July 2019 while conducting a population survey for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats in the Mount Evans Wilderness.
They say they have seen deer, elk, moose, bears and other wildlife become entangled in a number of items, including swing sets, hammocks, clotheslines, decorative or holiday lighting, furniture, tomato cages, chicken feeders, laundry baskets, soccer goals and volleyball nets.
Reno bans use of whips downtown; sound resembles gunfire
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno City Council has banned the possession and use of whips without a permit in the greater downtown area after police reported a steep increase over the past two years of 911 calls from residents who mistake the sound of a cracking whip for gunfire.
Whips are a part of daily life in many rural areas where ranchers and livestock operators use the sharp “crack” produced when the whip’s tip breaks the speed of sound to scare and direct or herd animals.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the new ordinance Wednesday.
Police recommended banning their use downtown because the sound resembles that of shots being fired from a firearm, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto said. He said they’re also being used in public areas for fights and intimidation.
“We just realized it was a growing complaint we were getting. We started to see calls that were being escalated and becoming more violent,” Soto said earlier. “There’s a time and a place for a lot of different types of activities. I think being in the middle of a group of people is probably not the best time.”
Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus cast the only “no” vote. She said she wants the ordinance applied city-wide and expressed concern that the ban targets certain demographics, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.
Lily Baran spoke against the ordinance earlier on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union. She said that the homeless community is known for using whips for self-defense and that the ordinance will “perpetuate the criminalization of the unhoused.”
She added that she wished city council members would spend more time discussing and evaluating community care rather than enforcing laws that displace homeless people.
City attorney Karl Hall explained on Wednesday that the ordinance is restricted to the downtown area because complaints to the police were concentrated in that area. He added that there may be areas outside of downtown where whips may be useful. He said that those who have a legitimate use for a whip downtown can receive a permit.
Complaints about whips have nearly doubled since the beginning of 2020, police said. They received 63 calls for service involving the use of whips from January 2019 to September 2019.
The number grew to 103 from January 2020 to September 2020 and the department has received 176 whip-related calls since then, the city’s staff report said.
The new ordinance states that it is illegal for anyone to possess, carry or use a whip in the downtown corridor without a permit.
It also states that it is illegal for anyone to crack a whip to “injure, annoy, interfere with, or endanger the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others” within city limits. It doesn’t apply to private property.
2-headed baby turtle thrives at Massachusetts animal refuge
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking — with all six of its legs — at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago.
A threatened species in the state, this turtle is feeding well on blood worms and food pellets, staff at the center say. The two heads operate independently, coming up for air at different times, and inside its shell are two gastrointestinal systems to feed both sides of its body.
The turtle originally came from a nest in West Barnstable that researchers determined was in a hazardous location and needed to be moved. After hatching, turtles in these so-called “head start” nests are sent to different care centers to be monitored before their release in the spring, The Cape Cod Times reported.
Center veterinarian Pria Patel and other staff members will continue to monitor the turtle, which they nicknamed Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen after the twin child stars. The staff is hoping to perform a CT scan to learn more about its circulatory system.
Murder suspect asks trial judge to preside over wedding
YORK, Pa. (AP) — Love was on the court docket when a man accused of murder in Pennsylvania made an unusual request of the judge who will preside over his trial.
Kashawn Flowers' lawyer on Tuesday asked York County Judge Harry Ness whether he'd consider marrying Flowers and his girlfriend. Attorney Brian Perry acknowledged it was the first time he had ever made such a request.
Flowers is accused of gunning down a man in York in August 2014.
His girlfriend would not be a witness at the trial, his attorney said.
Prosecutors did not object and neither did the judge. But the marriage is on hold until after the trial.
“We’ll take care of it next week,” the judge said.
Flowers remains held in the county jail without bail.
Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner.
The caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, authorities said.
The cat's weight is estimated at 50 pounds (22.6 kilograms). It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner’s garage. Two escaped through a gate that was left open.
The owner used raw meat to lure one back to the enclosure, the Detroit Free Press reported.
The missing cat last was seen near an elementary school, according to the newspaper.
Royal Oak police Lt. Albert Carter told The Detroit News that the cats are classified in an animal category that isn’t regulated by the state. The cats have got away from their owner’s home on at least two other occasions, Carter said.
They prey on rodents, other small mammals and birds. They also are native to the Middle East, Central Asia, and India.
“The owner says they present no harm to humans,” Carter said. “They are very passive, nocturnal animals.”
Bosnian makes rotating house a monument of love for his wife
SRBAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — It's not exactly on par with India's Taj Mahal, but a family house in a small town in northern Bosnia is in its own way a monument to love.
The house in Srbac was designed and built by 72-year-old Vojin Kusic. With a green facade and red metal roof, it can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife Ljubica's shifting desires as to what she would like to see when she looks out of its windows.
“After I reached an advanced age and after my children took over the family business, I finally had enough time to task myself with granting my wife her wish” to be able to change the position of rooms in her house whenever she wants, Kusic said.
Many years ago when they married, Kusic had built another, typical house for himself and his wife in which they raised their three children. At the time, his wife wanted their bedrooms to face the sun, so they did. But this meant their living room faced away from the road. After a while, he says his wife complained that “she could not see people entering our front yard” and Kusic had to remodel everything.
“I had to tear down the wall between our two bedrooms to turn them into a living room and move all (electrical) installations. It was a very demanding task, it took a lot from me, but I did what she wanted,” he said.
Then six years ago, the only one of Kusic’s three children not to fly the nest, a son, got married and his parents decided to let him live on the top floor of their family house while they moved to the ground floor.
“Once again, this time on the ground floor, I had to start tearing down some walls, at which point, to not wait for her to change her mind again, I decided to build a new, rotating house so that she can spin it as she pleases,” Kusic said.
Kusic, who did not have a chance to go to college, designed and built his rotating house by himself, using electric motors and the wheels of an old military transport vehicle.
“Now, our front door also rotates, so if she spots unwanted guests heading our way, she can spin the house and make them turn away,” he joked.
In Bosnian, his wife's name means “loved one.” She declined to be interviewed.
Lucky Dog! Pooch trapped in crevice 5 days rescued, unharmed
KERHONKSON, N.Y. (AP) — A dog trapped for five days deep inside a narrow, rocky crevice at a state park north of New York City was rescued unharmed — though it was hungry and thirsty, parks officials said Wednesday.
While the 12-year-old dog, Liza, went days without food or water at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve, it was observed licking the damp walls of the crevice before a rescuer was finally able to shimmy in Tuesday, the state parks agency said in a news release.
A local woman was hiking with the dog Thursday when it fell out of sight into crevice. Park staffers were unable to get into the crevice to help the barking dog.
Two members of the New Jersey Initial Response Team, a volunteer group specializing in cave rescue, were able to descend into the crevice enough on Tuesday to get a specialized plumbing camera close enough to observe Liza.
Rescuer Jessica Van Ord shimmied through the passage and used a hot dog hanging from the end of a modified catch pole to attract the dog into putting its head into a loop. That allowed another rescuer nearby to close the loop.
“This was a tight vertical fissure leading to an even tighter horizontal crack. Only Jessica Van Ord, our smallest team member, was able to squeeze and contort herself more than 40 feet from the surface to reach the dog,” Mark Dickey, chief of the response team, said in the news release.
The dog was placed into a rescue pack and brought to the surface at about 5 p.m. Tuesday and reunited with its owner.
“We were all concerned the dog had not survived until Jessica was able to get closer and hear movement," said Gina Carbonari, Executive Director of the Ulster County SPCA. “The rejoicing on the surface to that news was just incredible and renewed everyone’s motivation to get this little dog to safety.”
More than 90 snakes found under Northern California home
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Al Wolf is used to clearing one or two snakes from under houses but recently was called by a woman who said she had seen rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California house and was surprised to find more than 90 rattlesnakes getting ready to hibernate.
Wolf, director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, said he crawled under the mountainside home in Santa Rosa and found a rattlesnake right away, then another and another. He got out from under the house, grabbed two buckets, put on long, safety gloves, and went back in. He crawled on his hands, knees and stomach, tipping over more than 200 small rocks.
“I kept finding snakes for the next almost four hours,” Wolf said Friday. “I thought ‘oh, good, it was a worthwhile call’ but I was happy to get out because it’s not nice, you run into spider webs and dirt and it smells crappy and it’s musty and you’re on your belly and you’re dirty. I mean it was work.”
But the work paid off. He used a 24-inch (60-centimeter) snake pole to remove 22 adult rattlesnakes and 59 babies when he first visited the home in the Mayacamas Mountains on Oct. 2. He returned another two times since and collected 11 more snakes. He also found a dead cat and dead possum.
All the snakes were Northern Pacific rattlesnakes, the only venomous snake found in Northern California, he said.
Wolf, who has been rescuing snakes for 32 years and has been bitten 13 times, said he responds to calls about snakes under homes in 17 counties and has seen dozens of them in one place in the wild but never under a home.
He said he releases the rattlesnakes in the wild away from people and sometimes in private land when ranchers request them for pest control.
Wolf said there are plans to return to the house again before the end of the month to see if any more snakes arrived.
“We know it’s a den site already because of the babies, and the amount of females I found,” he said.
Rattlesnakes usually hibernate from October to April and look for rocks to hide under and warm places and will return to the same place year after year. The homeowners didn’t remove any rocks when they built the house, making it an attractive place for the reptiles, Wolf said.
“The snakes found the house to be a great place for them because the rocks give them protection but the house, too, gives them protection from being wet during the winter so, it's double insulation for them,” he said.