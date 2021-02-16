New Zealand ponders extending lockdown as 2 new cases found

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand grew by two cases Wednesday to five in total as lawmakers considered whether to extend a lockdown in Auckland.

The nation's largest city was put into a three-day lockdown on Sunday after three unexplained cases were found in the community. It was the first lockdown in six months in a nation which so far has managed to successfully stamp out the spread of the disease.

The original cases from the latest outbreak were a mother, a father, and their daughter, who attends high school. Health authorities said the two new cases were a high school classmate, who was a close contact of the daughter, and the classmate's sibling.

However, ramped-up testing has not indicated the virus has spread further. Laboratories processed more than 17,000 individual tests on Tuesday, authorities said, and they also tested wastewater samples which came back negative.

Senior lawmakers in the Cabinet are meeting Wednesday afternoon to decide whether to extend the Auckland lockdown and the heightened restrictions that have been imposed on other parts of the country.