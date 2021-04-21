New Zealand remembers Prince Philip at national service

New Zealand's Governor-General Patsy Reddy speaks during a national memorial service for Prince Philip at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a national memorial service for Prince Philip at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
Former Prime Minister Helen Clark, left, with British High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke, center right, attend a national memorial service for Prince Philip at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
A portrait of Prince Philip is display during a national memorial service for the Prince held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
A choir sings during a national memorial service for Prince Philip is held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
Service personnel stand at attention during a national memorial service for Prince Philip held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
A portrait of Prince Philip is display during a national memorial service for the Prince held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
Former Prime Minsters of New Zealand Geoffrey Palmer, left, and Helen Clark attend a national memorial service for Prince Philip held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
A portrait of Prince Philip is displayed during a national memorial service for the Prince held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
Former Prime Minster of New Zealand Bill English, left, attends a national memorial service for Prince Philip held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
A national memorial service for Prince Philip is held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince Philip was remembered as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prince Philip was remembered in New Zealand on Wednesday as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country.
New Zealand lowered its flags and held a national memorial service for Philip at the Wellington Cathedral of St. Paul, where Philip and Queen Elizabeth II had worshipped several times over the years on their visits to the country.
Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 and was mourned at a funeral service Saturday at Windsor Castle. The New Zealand memorial happened to coincide with the queen's 95th birthday.
Governor-General Patsy Reddy said Philip had traveled around New Zealand during his visits, meeting people from every culture and region. She said she could personally attest to his affection for the country.
“Prince Philip was a man of his time, but in many ways he was ahead of his time,” she said at the service. “At a time that it was very rare for a man to give up his career in support of his wife, Prince Philip relinquished his promising career in the Royal Navy to support the Queen.”
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern read a psalm at the service, which was attended by several hundred mourners including Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard.
In an interview outside the cathedral, Mallard said he had always been in favor of New Zealand becoming a republic and moving away from recognizing Britain's monarch as head of state.