New Zealand sets 90% vaccination target to end lockdowns

The new plan requires each of 20 health districts in New Zealand to reach the 90% target.

Ardern didn't directly address what would happen if some places fell short of the goal, although indicated there could be some flexibility if they were close.

But Opposition Leader Judith Collins said the targets would be hard to achieve and that lockdowns could last for months. Collins is advocating to fully reopen New Zealand by Dec. 1 at the latest.

New Zealand has so far avoided the worst of the pandemic after managing to completely extinguish all previous outbreaks through strict lockdowns, aggressive contact tracing and tight border controls.

But an outbreak of the more contagious delta variant in August has proved more problematic and has continued to grow in Auckland despite the lockdown measures.

Ardern said the emergence of the delta variant had forced her government to rethink its previous elimination strategy and focus on vaccines.

“My message to the New Zealanders who have not yet had their first dose: If you want summer, if you want to go to bars and restaurants, get vaccinated,” Ardern said. “If you want to get a haircut, get vaccinated. If you want to go to a concert, or a festival, get vaccinated."

Ardern said New Zealand would switch from alert levels to a traffic-light system to indicate whether outbreaks were worsening and putting pressure on the health system. A green designation would allow most business to continue as usual, orange would require more mask wearing and distancing, while red would limit gathering sizes even with vaccination certificates.

