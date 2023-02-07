JINDERIS, Syria — Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appeared to have given birth to her while buried underneath rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.

The newborn girl's umbilical cord was still connected to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was dead, they said. The baby was the only member of her immediate family to survive a building collapse Monday in the small town of Jindires, next to the Turkish border, Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, told The Associated Press.

Monday's pre-dawn 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks caused widespread destruction across southern Turkey and northern Syria. Thousands have been killed but dramatic rescues also have occurred. Elsewhere in Jindires, a young girl was found alive, buried in concrete under the wreckage of her home.

The newborn baby was rescued Monday afternoon, more than 10 hours after the quake struck. After rescuers dug her out, a female neighbor cut the cord, and she and others rushed with the baby to a children's hospital in the nearby town of Afrin, where she has been kept in an incubator, said Dr. Hani Maarouf, who is treating the baby.

Video of the rescue circulated on social media.

The baby's body temperature fell to 95 degrees Fahrenheit and she had bruises, including a large one on her back, but she is in stable condition, Maarouf said.

Abu Hadiya must have been conscious during the birth and died soon after, Maarouf said. If the girl had been born just before the quake, she wouldn't have survived so many hours in the cold, he said.

"Had the girl been left for an hour more, she would have died," he said.

When the earthquake hit, Abu Hadiya, her husband and four children apparently tried to rush out of their apartment building but the structure collapsed on them. Their bodies were found near the building's entrance, Sleiman said.

Maarouf said the baby weighed 7 pounds, an average weight for a newborn, and so was carried nearly to term. "Our only concern is the bruise on her back, and we have to see whether there is any problem with her spinal cord," he said, noting she has been moving her legs and arms normally.

On Tuesday, Abu Hadiya and the girl's father, Abdullah Turki Mleihan, and their four other children were buried in a cemetery on the outskirts of Jinderis.