Nicaragua's Ortega decries foes who question his re-election

“In our survey in the summer of 2021, we were seeing signs of grave doubts in the integrity of elections in the country on the part of people in Nicaragua,” said project director Elizabeth Zechmeister. “We asked whether or not they believe that votes are counted fairly in the country and what we found is that only 26% of people in Nicaragua believe that their votes are always counted correctly. Interestingly enough, it’s about the same percentage of people who expressed support for the incumbent administration.”

The Ortega administration has continued to close avenues for democratic participation with police banning public protests, electoral authorities banning some opposition political parties and potential candidates being arrested.

“We ask people whether or not they think one can bring about change in politics through elections, through street protests, through either or through neither,” Zechmeister said. “And we’ve asked that question in the past. So we’re able to make comparisons across time, and we see in 2021 a significant decrease in the percentage of people who think that it’s possible to bring about political change in the country through either elections or through street protests.”