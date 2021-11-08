Nicaragua's Ortega leads in vote tally after jailing rivals

He blasted the United States for interference in Nicaragua, noted allegations of fraud in the last U.S. presidential election, reminded that those who stormed the U.S. Capitol were called terrorists and remain jailed. He repeated his claim that the U.S. government supported huge protests in Nicaragua in April 2018, which he has called an attempted coup.

“They have as much right as we do to open trials against terrorists,” Ortega said.

In a statement released around the close of voting, Biden called Nicaragua's election process “rigged” and said the U.S. would use the tools at its disposal to hold the Nicaraguan government accountable.

“The Ortega and Murillo family now rule Nicaragua as autocrats, no different from the Somoza family that Ortega and the Sandinistas fought four decades ago,” Biden said.

He criticized the vote as a “pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic.”

In neighboring Costa Rica, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada tweeted that his government won't recognize the election because of “the lack of democratic conditions and guarantees.”