Nicaragua's Ortega seeks reelection after jailing rivals

“It is very hard when you have a government that has very minimal goals that include remaining in power at any cost and disregarding the will of their own citizens or the needs of the citizens to retain that power,” the official said.

The Organization of American States will hold its annual general assembly in Guatemala later this week. Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico were among seven countries that abstained from a vote on a resolution last month in the OAS condemning the repression in Nicaragua.

International observers present for past Nicaraguan elections were not present. Instead, the government accredited 232 “electoral companions,” mostly from leftist governments and parties.

Among them was Dmitry Novikov, representative of Russia's Duma. He visited several polling places and said he observed “respect for the principal of non interference" and criticized European leaders who questioned the election.

Gerardo Berthin, director of Latin American and Caribbean programs for the democracy promotion organization Freedom House, said Sunday the vote was going as scripted by Ortega.