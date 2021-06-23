Nine pardoned pro-independence Catalan leaders walk free

“We are aware that today, with our release from prison, nothing has ended,” Junqueras told supporters in a defiant speech. “Prison does not scare us, it reinforces our ideas.”

The Catalan regional president, Pere Aragonès, and the speaker of the Catalan parliament, Laura Borràs, also went to the prison for the separatists' release.

The pardon canceled the remainder of prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years over sedition and misuse of public funds linked to the 2017 banned referendum and a short-lived Catalonia independence declaration. But the separatists won't be able to hold public office until the end of their sentences and they could go back to prison if they break Spanish law again, the decree said.

Despite polls showing that many people in Spain were against the pardons, Sánchez has defended them, arguing that they are popular in Catalonia and that freeing the separatists will be a fresh start for relations between central and regional authorities.

The political divisions were on full display Wednesday at the nation's parliament. Conservative opposition leader Pablo Casado called for the prime minister's resignation for issuing the pardons without consulting lawmakers.