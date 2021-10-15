 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nippon Steel sues Japan business partner Toyota over patent
0 comments
AP

Nippon Steel sues Japan business partner Toyota over patent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOKYO (AP) — Nippon Steel Corp. is suing Toyota Motor Corp. over a patent for a technology used in electric motors in a rare case of legal wrangling between Japan’s top steelmaker and top automaker over intellectual property.

Tokyo-based Nippon Steel filed the lawsuit Thursday in Tokyo District Court, demanding compensation for damages totaling 20 billion yen ($177 million). Also named in the lawsuit is Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., or Baosteel, a Chinese steelmaker that produces and supplies the steel that allegedly violates the patent.

Toyota said it learned of the lawsuit “with great regret,” stressing it had checked on possible patent conflicts with Baosteel. Toyota sees Nippon Steel as an “important business partner,” supporting the Japanese auto industry for years, the maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models said in a statement.

Baosteel said it disagreed with Nippon Steel's claim, stressing it repeatedly tried to communicate with the steelmaker.

“We believe that patent identification should be based on rigorous and scientific technical exchange and verification between the two sides,” it said in a statement.

"Baosteel will actively respond to the technical patent lawsuit filed by Nippon Steel to resolutely defend the rights and interests of the company.”

At the center of the lawsuit is the Japanese patent for non-oriented electrical steel sheets, an indispensable component in electric motors used in EVs, power plants and mobile phones, according to Nippon Steel.

Nippon Steel officials said its prized technology is critical to its competitiveness, as the world shifts to “a carbon neutral society” and innovations that reduce emissions are increasingly needed in steel manufacturing.

Nippon Steel is also demanding a court injunction against Toyota from manufacturing and selling electric vehicles and hybrid models in Japan with the motors that allegedly infringe the patent. Nippon Steel said there is no change to its plans to continue working with Toyota overall.

It said it was unable to resolve the dispute despite repeated discussions with both Baosteel and Toyota.

“Nippon Steel is taking these legal actions to protect its intellectual property rights,” the company said.

———

AP researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
World

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story
World

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).

+12
Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces
World

Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Rome judge halted the trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces on the day it opened Thursday, saying there was no certainty they had been officially informed that they were charged in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japanese artist creates life-like sculptures out of cardboard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News