 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NIreland leader orders inquiry into homes for unwed mothers
0 comments
AP

NIreland leader orders inquiry into homes for unwed mothers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland on Tuesday ordered a new independent investigation that would give voice to the survivors of church-run homes for unmarried mothers and their babies, saying they have been silenced and shamed for too long.

First Minister Arlene Foster’s comments came after the publication of a government-commissioned research report that examined institutions for unmarried mothers and their children that operated from 1922 to 1990. The report said more than 10,500 women and girls, including some victims of rape and incest, entered such homes over seven decades. About one-third were 19-years-old or younger, and the youngest was 12, according to the report.

“It is with huge regret that we acknowledge the pain of those experiences and the hurt caused to women and girls who did nothing more than be pregnant outside of marriage, some of them criminally against their will,” Foster said.

“None of us should be proud of how our society shunned women in these circumstances and of their experiences while resident in these institutions,” she said.

Researchers from Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University looked at four Protestant-run mother and baby homes and three Roman Catholic-run homes.. Many of the babies were separated from their mothers and sent to a different home, or were fostered and put up for adoption, they said.

Foster said that too often, the mothers and their children suffered “a lifetime of trauma.” The independent investigation she ordered as the next step, which is expected to be completed in six months. will ensure survivors' voices are heard “loudly and clearly."

Earlier this month, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin issued a state apology to survivors of Ireland’s mother and baby homes after an inquiry found that 9,000 children died in 18 such institutions during the 20th century. Roman Catholic-run homes in Ireland housed thousands of orphans, unmarried pregnant women and their babies for decades, and the country is in a process of reckoning with the institutions’ history of abuse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+3
Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat
World

Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will resume funding for the World Health Organization and join its consortium aimed at sharing coronavirus vaccines fairly around the globe, President Joe Biden’s top adviser on the pandemic said Thursday, renewing support for an agency that the Trump administration had pulled back from.

+3
EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections
World

EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union called Monday for broad political talks in Venezuela to set up new elections, and warned that it stands ready to slap sanctions on more senior Venezuelan officials in the country if they undermine democracy or take part in human rights violations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chilling footage shows London almost entirely deserted due to lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News