NKorea cuts diplomat ties with Malaysia over US extradition

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday said it was cutting diplomatic ties with Malaysia to protest a recent court ruling that allows a North Korean citizen to be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry called the man's charges an “absurd fabrication and sheer plot” orchestrated by the U.S., which is “the principal enemy of our state" where the man was eventually extradited.

The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

It said the United States will “pay a due price.”

Earlier this month, Malaysia’s top court rejected an assertion by the North Korean citizen that the U.S. charge was politically motivated, ruling that that Mun Chol Myong could be extradited.

Mun had lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after U.S. authorities requested his extradition. Malaysia’s government approved the request, but Mun challenged the bid.