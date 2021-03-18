 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NKorea cuts diplomat ties with Malaysia over US extradition
0 comments
AP

NKorea cuts diplomat ties with Malaysia over US extradition

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday said it was cutting diplomatic ties with Malaysia to protest a recent court ruling that allows a North Korean citizen to be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry called the man's charges an “absurd fabrication and sheer plot” orchestrated by the U.S., which is “the principal enemy of our state" where the man was eventually extradited.

The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

It said the United States will “pay a due price.”

Earlier this month, Malaysia’s top court rejected an assertion by the North Korean citizen that the U.S. charge was politically motivated, ruling that that Mun Chol Myong could be extradited.

Mun had lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after U.S. authorities requested his extradition. Malaysia’s government approved the request, but Mun challenged the bid.

In his affidavit, Mun denied accusations by the U.S. that he was involved in supplying prohibited luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions while working in the city-state before moving to Malaysia in 2008.

Mun denied that he had laundered funds through front companies and that he issued fraudulent documents to support illicit shipments to his country. He said in his affidavit that he was the victim of a “politically motivated” extradition request aimed at pressuring North Korea over its missile program.

The reported extradition comes amid deadlocked nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang. Diplomatic efforts led by the U.S. to persuade North Korea to abandon its advancing nuclear arsenal have stalled for more than two years because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on North Korea.

North Korea's statement Friday described ties between Pyongyang and Washington as the world's “most hostile."

“This incident made by the Malaysian authority constitutes an undisguised alignment with and direct engagement in the anti-(North Korea) hostile maneuvers of the United States which seeks to deprive our state of its sovereignty and rights to existence and development,” the ministry said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged former driver for a special armed unit under Gambia's former dictator was arrested in Germany on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the killings of a journalist and another dissident in the West African nation, prosecutors said.

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings
World

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan.

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

+32
The Latest: Philippines imposes airport entry restrictions
National

The Latest: Philippines imposes airport entry restrictions

  • Updated

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has decided to temporarily ban the entry of foreigners and limit the entry of returning Filipinos at Manila’s international airport to 1,500 daily as it struggles to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus infections.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tense US meeting with China plays out on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News