No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — It was difficult for Ash Barty to imagine that a trip to her first Wimbledon final was just around the corner when she stopped playing at last month's French Open with a hip injury.

Or even when she was two points from being pushed to a third set by Angelique Kerber in their semifinal at the All England Club.

Barty does not let obstacles trouble her for too long. She figures out a way and pushes forward. That's why she's ranked No. 1 and it's why she stands one win from a second Grand Slam title after beating 2018 champion Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Thursday.

“I've had ups and downs and everything in between and I wouldn't change one day or one moment or one, kind of, road that we've taken in my path and my journey,” said Barty, who was the 2011 junior champion at the All England Club and stepped away from tennis for almost two years starting in 2014 because of burnout. “It's been unique. It's been incredible. It's been tough. There have been so many things that led to this point."

Her opponent in Saturday's final will be No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova, who emerged from a power-hitting and serving display to come back to defeat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

“Super proud about the way how I handled the situation out there," Pliskova said.