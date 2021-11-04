No arm-twisting: Kerry says corporates back plan to cut CO2

Designers of the project say half of the emissions reduction projected between now and 2030 will stem from innovations — like capturing carbon out of the air — that aren’t operating at a large scale. Pushing suppliers of the large companies to cut CO2 will help create bigger markets and ultimately lower costs, the thinking goes.

”If we don’t get enough reduction somewhere in the 45% range over the next 10 years, we are blowing by 1.5 degrees — and that’s a hard target,” Kerry said, crediting the private sector for leading “in a way that even some governments are not.”

A first phase focuses on aviation, shipping, steel and trucking, and three more industries — aluminum, cement and chemicals — are to come on board later. The seven industries account for about one-third of total global carbon emissions, WEF says.

“Volvo says we’re going to buy X% — 10% of our vehicles are going to be made with green steel,” Kerry said. “And so, all of a sudden, people making green steel know, ‘Hey, there’s somebody out there waiting to buy this.’"

But even participant companies aren’t revolutionizing their plans just yet, committing to make the changes in at least one of their purchasing areas — so not necessarily company-wide.