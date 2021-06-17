No breakthrough during 'exhausting' online climate talks

BERLIN (AP) — No breakthroughs have been made on key issues during three weeks of international climate talks that ended Thursday, officials said, with plans now for a select group of ministers to come together next month in the hope of making progress ahead of a U.N. summit in November.

The expert-level May 31-June 17 climate meeting that took place online was seen as a test of the new cooperative spirit following President Joe Biden's decision to return the United States to the Paris climate accord.

While no formal decisions were expected, participants tried to tackle thorny topics including aid for poor countries and rules for international carbon markets — an issue that has firmly divided nations for years.

“I cannot say that there was really any breakthrough in the consultations that took place here,” said United Nations climate chief Patricia Espinosa.

“It is time that we try to have some guidance from ministers,” she added.

The chair of this year's climate summit in Glasgow, Britain's Alok Sharma, said he has invited “a representative group of ministers” for talks in late July to chart out the next steps.