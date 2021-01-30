No income, 2,000 mouths to feed: Lockdown squeezes Greek zoo

Having to close again on Nov. 7 after Greece's two-month spring lockdown came at a bad time for Attica Zoological Park. The zoo normally operates year-round but does a lot of its business during cooler weather "because in Greece people go to the beaches, to the islands, they don’t visit zoos” in the summer, the French-born Lesueur said.

Visitors account for more than 99% of its revenue, from tickets, food and beverages and gift shop sales. So every month’s revenue counts, and the loss of December, usually busy due to the Christmas holidays, was particularly heavy.

So far, suppliers have shown understanding and are accepting credit. Two-thirds of the zoo's staff is on state-supported furlough, and an expected installment of state aid will take care of this month's pay for the rest, the CEO said.

The zoo also has sold 5,000 advance tickets at reduced prices for when the lockdown ends, and Lesueur says that helped pay December's salaries.

Lockdown also affects the zoo's residents, accustomed as they are to crowds of humans. For nearly three months, they've only been seeing their keepers. So the tables were turned when an AP journalist visited last week: Several curious animals and birds came close for a good look.