No matches, testing times for tennis players in Australia

Preparations have already been disruptive and chaotic for the so-called Happy Slam. All players and their entourages and everyone else flew into Australia for the tournament had to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine. Of those, 72 players were forced into hard lockdown after passengers on their charter flights later returned positive tests for the virus. That meant that unlike the bulk of the players who were allowed out for five hours daily to practice, they couldn't leave their rooms at all.

Anyone connected with the tournament and who quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne were deemed to be casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected man and were undergoing testing at a dedicated facility.

Allen Cheng, Victoria state's deputy chief health officer, said authorities were being extra cautious.

“We think the risk to other guests at the hotel, so tennis players and their accompanying staff, is relatively low because they were in the rooms at the time as opposed to staff who were outside the rooms," Cheng told a news conference. “"So we’re testing them to be sure, and it’s precautionary.”