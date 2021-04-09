No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge

Patricia Sain visits with her husband Clyde Sain, who is in long term care, at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, N.J., Thursday, April 8, 2021. This was the first visit since early March 2020 that Patricia has been able to touch her husband and visit with him indoors.
People queue to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.
FILE - In this Sunday, March 28, 2021 file photo, people wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of "dire consequences" ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates.
A view of Saadoun tunnel is seen empty of traffic during a curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of "dire consequences" ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates.
A street pedestrian area signal is seen near one of prohibited direction covered with the word " Dream", in Rome, Friday, April 9, 2021. Italy has seen a stabilizing of the new variant-fueled infections over the past three weeks, though its daily death count remains stubbornly high, averaging between 300-500 COVID-19 victims per day, and its ICU capacity for virus patients is well over the threshold set by the government.
People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in the snow in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 9, 2021. Turkey has been posting record-high single-day COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days, with 55,941 infections reported late on Thursday. Keen to minimize repercussions on its ailing economy and under intense pressure by services industry, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eased COVID-19 measures in early March.
A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.
A nurse holds vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.
Syringes are prepared to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.
A man receives an AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.
FILE - In this July 20, 2020 file photo, members of the Shiite Imam Ali brigades militia load bodies of coronavirus victims during a funeral at Wadi al-Salam cemetery near Najaf, Iraq. Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of "dire consequences" ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates.
People queue to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.
A woman receives an AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.
A woman receives an AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.
A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, at the San Marino State Hospital, in San Marino, Friday, April 9, 2021. With a population of about 33,800 the tiny republic aims to conclude its vaccination campaign by the end of May, the director of the Social Security Institute said during a press conference on Thursday, March 8.
A medical worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, at the San Marino State Hospital, in San Marino, Friday, April 9, 2021. With a population of about 33,800 the tiny republic aims to conclude its vaccination campaign by the end of May, the director of the Social Security Institute said during a press conference on Thursday, March 8.
Medical workers administer shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, at the San Marino State Hospital, in San Marino, Friday, April 9, 2021. With a population of about 33,800 the tiny republic aims to conclude its vaccination campaign by the end of May, the director of the Social Security Institute said during a press conference on Thursday, March 8.
A woman answers questions before receiving the Pfizer vaccine against the new coronavirus in the 'Austria Center in Vienna' in Vienna, Austria, Friday, April 9, 2021.
Empty vials of the Astra Zeneca new coronavirus vaccine are seen in the 'Austria Center Vienna' in Vienna, Austria, Friday, April 9, 2021.
Syringes are held by a health worker in the 'Austria Center Vienna' in Vienna, Austria, Friday, April 9, 2021.
Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the COVID command control room at Swaroop Rani Medical College in Prayagraj, India. Friday, April 9, 2021. India has a seven-day rolling average of more than 100,000 cases per day and has reported 13 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the third-highest total after the United States and Brazil.
Mannequins are positioned at the tables of Bagolina eatery restaurant, as a protest against the latest government COVID-19 lockdown measures in Kosovo capital Pristina, Friday, April 9, 2021. Kosovar association of gastronomy have found an innovative way of protesting, sitting mannequins instead of customers in chairs of closed restaurants and cafeterias following the government's recent lockdown measures.
Cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 into a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The city of Sao Paulo started the daily addition of 600 graves in its municipal cemeteries on Wednesday.
A man opens the shutter of a Restaurant in Rome, Friday, April 9, 2021. Italy has seen a stabilizing of the new variant-fueled infections over the past three weeks, though its daily death count remains stubbornly high, averaging between 300-500 COVID-19 victims per day, and its ICU capacity for virus patients is well over the threshold set by the government.
COVID-19 patients are treated in the municipal hospital of Sao Joao de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, April 8, 2021.
A woman leaves after receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center that is closed for fresh registrations for first doses because of shortage the vaccine, in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 9, 2021. India has a seven-day rolling average of more than 100,000 cases per day and has reported 13 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the third-highest total after the United States and Brazil.
A volunteer disinfects the outer area of a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021.
Palestinians practice outdoor social distancing while attending the last Friday prayers ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a parking lot in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, April 9, 2021. The West Bank welcomes Ramadan this year while under lockdown measures, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, that includes restrictions on mosques indoor mass prayers.
People walk through a street filled with entertainment, restaurants and bars in the Shinjuku neighborhood of Tokyo on Friday, April 9, 2021. Japan announced Friday that it will raise the coronavirus alert level in Tokyo to allow tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Summer Olympics.
People getting their COVID-19 jabs at a temporary vaccination center at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 as the government is stepping up the tempo of nationwide inoculation. New regulations brought order into the vaccination procedure at the stadium center, after a crowd and long lines formed there on Tuesday.
People enjoy outdoor dining at plastic bubbles, observing social distancing against the spread of the coronavirus at a restaurant near the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 9, 2021.
People queue to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.
A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a Buddhist monk at Nak Prok Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 9, 2021.
Passengers sit in waiting room at Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 9, 2021. Thai authorities were struggling Friday to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the country's traditional Songkran New Year's holiday, when millions of people travel around the country.
A tattooed person gets Pfizer vaccine at the National vaccination center in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, April 9, 2021. On Friday the center, that is the biggest in the country, held its final trials before being able to vaccinate up to 10 000 people a day.
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hospitals in Turkey and Poland are filling up fast. Pakistan is restricting domestic travel to bring a surge in coronavirus infections under control. Even Thailand, which has weathered the coronavirus pandemic far better than many nations, is now struggling to contain a new COVID-19 surge.
Even countries where vaccine rollouts are finally getting some momentum, infections, hospitalizations and deaths are surging. And that leaves even bleaker prospects for much of the world, where largescale vaccination programs remain a more distant prospect.
The World Health Organization said Friday that it's very concerned as infection rates are rising in all of the world's regions, driven by new virus variants and too many nations and people coming out of lockdown too soon.
“We’ve seen rises (in cases) worldwide for six weeks. And now, sadly, we are seeing rises in deaths for the last three weeks," Dr. Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization, said at a briefing in Geneva.
In its latest weekly epidemiological update, WHO said new COVID-19 cases rose for a sixth consecutive week, with over 4 million reported in the last week. New deaths increased by 11% compared to last week, with over 71 000 reported.
Turkey is among the badly hit countries, with most new cases of the virus traced to a variant first found in Britain.