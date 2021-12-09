Nobel laureate: Media should fight for facts, not each other

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Media worldwide should join forces in “fighting for facts” amid threats to press freedoms instead of competing with each other, Maria Ressa, joint winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace prize, said Thursday on the eve of the award ceremony in Norway's capital.

Speaking at an Oslo press conference with fellow laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia, Ressa, a Filipina, said that “the era of competition for news is dead.”

"I think this is a time when we’re on the same side fighting for facts and we’re going to need to find new ways of collaboration, not just each in our countries, but also globally,” she said.

Since the coveted prize was awarded to them in October, freedom of the press has not improved in either the Philippines or Russia, Ressa and Muratov said.

“So, no, so far press freedom is under threat. It takes a lot to be able to be here today to respond to your questions,” said Ressa. She added that she had “to get four courts to give approval to allow me to travel" because of criminal complaints she faces in her country.