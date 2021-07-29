Nokia profit substantially up on new operating model, 5G

HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless network maker and 5G technology provider Nokia reported substantially improved second-quarter profit Thursday, citing the help of its new operating model and booming sales of 5G equipment.

The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 539 million euros ($640 million) for the April-June period, up 71% from 316 million euros a year earlier. Sales were up 4% at 5.3 billion euros.

CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took over Nokia's top job a year ago and has drastically changed the business strategy, said the second-quarter results showed the company was on the right track.

“We are already seeing the benefits of our new operating model, which helped us to deliver such a strong financial performance,” Lundmark said.

The executive has vowed to make Nokia the world leader in 5G - the new generation of broadband technology - even if it means sacrificing short-term profitability.

In 5G technology, Nokia is in a tight race with Nordic competitor Ericsson, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung, among others.