North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might

“We need to speed up our push to make our military more elite and stronger so that it could cope with any kind of threat or unexpected situations,” he said. “Enemy forces will strengthen their manic efforts to block our path and the world will be watching how our party’s political declaration and goals of struggle materialize in reality.”

Kim also called for reasserting greater state control over the economy, boosting agricultural production and prioritizing the development of chemicals and metal industries in a five-year plan. Outside experts say such sectors would be crucial to North Korean hopes to revitalize industrial production that has been decimated by sanctions and halted imports of factory materials amid the pandemic.

South Korean intelligence officials and analysts have said there are signs that the North is taking dramatic steps to strengthen government control over markets, including ending the use of U.S. dollars and other foreign currencies.

Such measures, which are apparently aimed at forcing people to exchange their foreign currency savings for the North Korean won, demonstrate the government’s sense of urgency over its depleting foreign currency reserves, said Lim Soo-ho, an analyst at a think tank run by Seoul’s spy agency.