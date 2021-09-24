N. Korea offers talks, likely trying to get sanctions relief

Both Koreas had called for an end-of-war declaration and a peace treaty during a period of diplomacy with the United States that began in 2018. There was speculation that former President Donald Trump might announce the war’s end in early 2019 to convince Kim Jong Un to commit to denuclearization.

No such announcement was made as the talks reached a stalemate after Trump rejected Kim Jong Un’s calls for the lifting of toughened sanctions in exchange for limited denuclearization steps. Some experts say North Korea won’t have a reason to denuclearize if those sanctions are withdrawn.

Kim Yo Jong’s offer for talks was a stark contrast to a blunt statement issued by a senior North Korean diplomat earlier Friday that the end-of-war declaration could be a “smokescreen” covering up hostile U.S. policies.

The earlier statement appeared to target the U.S., while the later one by Kim Yo Jong, who is in charge of North Korea's relations with Seoul, focuses more on South Korea. Both statements suggest Seoul and Washington should act first and drop sanctions if they want to see a resumption of nuclear diplomacy.