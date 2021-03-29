 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Macedonia: Census postponed due to coronavirus spread
0 comments
AP

North Macedonia: Census postponed due to coronavirus spread

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Political leaders in North Macedonia have agreed to postpone a census planned for the beginning of April due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country and a lack of vaccines.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Monday after a meeting with Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, that they had agreed for the census to be postponed until September.

North Macedonia has not conducted a census for nearly 20 years, with the last one carried out in 2002.

The country has been struggling with vaccine shortages and only began vaccinating its population against the coronavirus a month ago with about 11,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Russia's Sputnik V. Medical workers were the first to get the vaccines.

Vaccination of those over 75 years old and the chronically ill will begin on Wednesday with 24,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived over the weekend.

At least 6,000 people from North Macedonia headed to neighboring Serbia over the weekend after Serbian authorities offered foreigners free coronavirus jabs.

As of Monday, North Macedonia had recorded more than 127,000 coronavirus cases and over 3,700 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago in this country of about 2 million people.

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY moves to legalize adult use marijuana

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calls for change for women's rights in French sports
World

Calls for change for women's rights in French sports

PARIS (AP) — French society is at a “turning point” for women’s rights within the male-dominated sports world, the country’s sports minister said this week amid a wave of protests from female journalists denouncing discrimination.

+4
EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive
World

EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In resuming its ballistic testing activity after a yearlong pause, North Korea has demonstrated a potentially nuclear-capable weapon that shows how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in diplomacy with the United States.

+4
Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
World

Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials decided Thursday to prolong their suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by three weeks while they continue evaluating a potential link with blood clots even though European Union regulators who looked into the issue have cleared the vaccine for use.

+2
India's Modi ends Bangladesh visit that sparked violence
World

India's Modi ends Bangladesh visit that sparked violence

  • Updated

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his two-day official visit to Bangladesh, a trip that sparked both violent protests and enthusiasm that relations between the two neighbors will continue to grow.

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano volleyball game gets dramatic background in Iceland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News