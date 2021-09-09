North Macedonia: Fire in COVID-19 field hospital kills 14

President Stevo Pendarovski said during a visit to Tetovo that the investigation would be completed within five days, and that the cause “was not deliberate arson.”

Five prosecutors from Tetovo and Skopje are working on the investigation. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a Facebook post the blaze followed an explosion at the site. There was speculation that the blast was linked to oxygen supplies.

“We saw the explosion and when we came here everything was in flames,” said local resident Nexhmedin Haliti. “Firefighters arrived and started to put the fire out, it lasted for 15-20 minutes. Everything burnt out.”

Fires in COVID-19 hospitals or wards have cost dozens of lives in other countries.

In July, a fire that swept through a COVID-19 ward in a hospital in Iraq's Nasiriyah killed 92, and is believed to have been started either by a short-circuit or an oxygen cylinder explosion. In April, at least 82 people — many of them COVID-19 patients or their relatives — died in a fire at a Baghdad hospital that broke out when an oxygen tank exploded. Iraq’s health minister resigned over the disaster.

In Romania, two deadly hospital fires within a three-month period raised concerns about the country’s ageing and overstretched healthcare system.