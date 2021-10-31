North Macedonia: Local elections offer test for government

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia held runoff local elections Sunday that are seen as test for the leftist national government after the center-right opposition won way more municipalities than the ruling Social Democratic Union in the first round of voting two weeks ago.

The main battleground between left and right is the capital Skopje, which accounts for almost one-third of North Macedonia's population of 2 million. Outgoing center-left Mayor Petre Shilegov is being challenged by Danela Arsovska, an independent endorsed by the center-right VMRO-DPMNE party.

Arsovska led with 37.2 % of the vote to Shilegov's 35.1 two weeks ago.

In 2017, Shilegov, the first Skopje mayor from the Social Democratic Union, was elected in the first round with 50.3% of the vote. The left won the right to govern 57 of 80 municipalities that year, while VMRO-DPMNE won only five.

This time around, the opposition party won 21 municipalities to the Social Democratic Union's nine during the first round of voting.