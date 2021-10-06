North Macedonia: Overheated cable caused fatal hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A fire in a COVID-19 hospital in North Macedonia that killed 14 people last month was caused by the short-circuit of a cable connected to a defibrillator and spread fast due to the presence of stored oxygen for the patients, authorities said.

The public prosecutor's office said in a statement late Tuesday that the short-circuit occurred in a defibrillator used to resuscitate a patient in one of the rooms of the hospital in the northwestern town of Tetovo. The overheating cable set alight a junction box which the defibrillator, a mobile phone charger and another device were plugged into.

The prosecutor's office said medical staff attempted to extinguish the initial flames, but the blaze spread quickly to the roof panels of the field hospital and from there to the lower areas of the walls and to hospital equipment.

The temporary facility, which had been built amid a surge in coronavirus cases, was destroyed within minutes. Twelve patients and two visiting relatives died in the Sept. 8 blaze, and another 12 people were injured.

Health Minister Venko Filipce offered his resignation two days after the fire, as did his deputy minister and two senior hospital administrators. But Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said late Tuesday he decided not to accept the resignations.