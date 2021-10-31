North Macedonia PM announces resignation after election loss

“The governing party is now delegitimized, and this is a new reality. The best way now are early elections,” Mickoski said, after declaring victory in the local election.

The last national election was held in July 2020 and a new one does not have to be held until 2024. But everything will now depend on the country’s Parliament.

Under the country’s constitution, the Parliament has to vote to accept Zaev’s resignation, and that is not a given. The governing coalition has a small majority, with 62 seats in the 120-seat Parliament — 46 from the Social Democrat-led “We Can” coalition of 23 parties, 15 belonging to the the country’s largest ethnic Albanian party and one from the Democratic Party of Albanians.

VMRO-DPMNE leads the “Renewal” coalition of allied small parties, which has 44 seats, while the Alliance of Albanians has 12 and the fiercely leftist and nationalist Left party has two seats.

If Parliament does accept Zaev's resignation, negotiations would begin to form a new Cabinet under a different Social Democrat leader and that could be protracted.

This is the first time in North Macedonia’s 30-year history that a prime minister has resigned after a defeat in local elections.