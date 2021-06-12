 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Macedonia: Police find 20 Bangladeshi migrants in van
0 comments
AP

North Macedonia: Police find 20 Bangladeshi migrants in van

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia said officers discovered a group of 20 Bangladeshi migrants packed in a van on a major highway near the border with Serbia.

Police said in a statement Saturday that officers doing a routine vehicle check Friday near the northern town of Kumanovo, found the group, which included nine minors, and arrested the van's 44-year-old Macedonian driver.

The passengers were transferred to a shelter pending deportation to Greece, where they are believed to have entered North Macedonia from, police said.

A social worker was interviewing the minors to determine whether they were traveling alone or with parents or guardians, according to the statement.

Despite border closures and restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic, people-smuggling gangs have remained active in the Balkans.

North Macedonia is a transit route for migrants heading north from Greece to wealthier European nations. Hundreds of thousands have traveled through the country over the last eight years.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Vatican's financial crimes prosecution hurt by inexperience
World

Vatican's financial crimes prosecution hurt by inexperience

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — European evaluators warned Wednesday that the Vatican’s efforts to investigate and prosecute financial crimes were suffering from understaffing and inexperience, as well as the mistaken belief that its own cardinals and bishops were immune to criminal conduct.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin spokesman speaks on state of US-Russia relations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News