North Macedonia: Thousands protest conservatives' jailings

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters protested Sunday in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje demanding retrials and freedom for more than a dozen former conservative government officials convicted for their roles in a mob invasion of parliament in 2017.

The protest was organized by several civic associations and the families of those convicted and supported by the main conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

The protesters, many of them not wearing masks to protect against coronavirus, sang patriotic songs and demanded that the country’s Supreme Court annul the trial, claiming it was politically fabricated. They then marched peacefully from the government offices to the parliament building to demand the resignation of the leftist cabinet and an early election.

The ruling Social Democrats criticized the protest, saying that the opposition party “stands for the defense of crime and criminals.”