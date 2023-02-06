Men in Northern Vietnam hold a traditional fire dancing ritual which is believed to exorcise demons and bring a good harvest.
The three Christian leaders spoke out during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference returning home from South Sudan.
Officials on both sides of Russia's war in Ukraine says dozens of prisoners have returned home following a prisoner swap. Top Ukrainian presid…
A British photographer has captured the moment lion cubs had to leap across an running river.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing mor…
Devotees in Ireland are marking the feast day of St. Brigid of Kildare, a medieval saint who is making a 21st century comeback.
