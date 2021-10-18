Norway: Bow-and-arrow attack victims likely stabbed to death

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian police say the Danish man suspected of killing five people and injuring three others in an attack last week also used “stabbing weapons" along with a bow and arrow to kill his victims.

Police inspector Per Thomas Omholt said it was likely the 37-year-old suspect, identified as Espen Andersen Braathen, first used arrows to wound his victims and then killed them by stabbing them with an unspecified weapon or weapons in Wednesday’s attack in Kongsberg, a town of 26,000 southwest of the capital, Oslo.

“When it comes to weapons, we have previously stated that a bow and arrow has been used," Omholt told a news conference Monday. “Other weapons that have been used are stabbing weapons. We don't want to go out with what kind of stabbing weapons were used as all witnesses at the scene haven't been questioned yet."

Andersen Braathen has confessed to the killings and has initially been charged with five murders. Omholt said, however, the list of charges would be extended as the investigation proceeds.

Omholt reiterated Norwegian police’s assessment that the suspect’s apparent mental illness was the likely cause for the attack, while Andersen Braathen’s statement of being a convert to Islam had become a less important investigation line.