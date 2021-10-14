Norway bow-and-arrow suspect was flagged for radicalization

Speaking calmly and clearly after his arrest, the suspect told police, “I did this,” said Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen, the police attorney who is leading the investigation.

“He talked calmly and clearly described what he had done. He admitted killing the five people,” she told The Associated Press

The rampage happened in clear view of dozens of witnesses in this small town, which today is in hushed shock, according to onlookers. Police have already spoke to between 20 and 30 witnesses who saw the attacker wound and kill his victims, according to Svane Mathiassen.

“There are people who saw him in the city. Before the killings. That is when he injured people,” Svane Mathiassen said.

Witness Erik Benum, who lives on the same road as the supermarket that one of the crime scenes, told the AP that he saw the escaped shop workers sheltering in doorways.

“I saw them hiding in the corner. Then I went to see what was happening, and I saw the police moving in with a shield and rifles. It was a very strange sight.”

The following morning, the whole town was eerily quiet, he said. “People are sad and shocked.”