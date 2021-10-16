Norway to review police handling of bow-and-arrow attack

Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl, who assumed her post on Thursday along with the rest of Norway’s new center-left government, has not commented on the police handling of the threat.

“Now it is important that the police get a review and investigate the matter thoroughly,” she told Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Saturday.

Authorities said Saturday that the people injured, one of them a police officer who was struck while off-duty inside the supermarket, all have been released from the hospital.

A senior police officer, Per Thomas Omholt, said during a news conference Friday that three weapons, including the bow and arrow, were used in the attack, but declined to identify the types or to reveal how the five victims were killed, saying investigators need to interview more witnesses and don’t want their accounts influenced by what they read in the news.

Omholt said that as of Friday, investigators were continuing to explore possible motives or reasons for the attack but their ”strongest hypothesis for motive is illness.” His “health has deteriorated,” the officer said, declining to give specifics.