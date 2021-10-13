Norway's PM-designate: Center-left govt to focus on climate

In the September vote, the Labor Party and its two left-leaning allies — the Socialist Left and the Center Party — grabbed 100 seats in the 169-seat Stortinget assembly while the center-right government of Erna Solberg got 68. The last seat was taken by a northern Norway health-focused protest party, Pasientfokus.

The Labor Party -- the largest party in non-European Union member Norway -- won the election with 26.3% of the vote while the Center Party finished third with 20.4%.

Gahr Stoere wanted to form a majority government with all three left-leaning parties but failed to do so after talks also involving the Socialist Left collapsed due to disagreements on climate policy, in particular Norway’s oil industry, and taxation.

The oil industry is Scandinavian nation’s biggest industry and is responsible for over 40% of exports and directly employs more than 5% of the workforce. North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the world’s wealthiest countries.

The new center-left Cabinet would continue oil exploration efforts and “permits will continue to be granted to search for oil and gas in new areas," the government program said.