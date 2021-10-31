'Nothing else here:' Why it's so hard for world to quit coal

“Coal is an ecosystem,” Pai said.

For people like Naresh Chauhan, 50 and his wife Rina Devi, 45, India’s economic slowdown resulting from the pandemic has intensified their dependence on coal.

The two have lived in a village at the edge of the Jharia coalfield in Dhanbad all their lives. Accidental fires, some of which have been blazing for decades, have charred the ground and left it spongey. Smoke hisses from cracks in the surface near their hut. Fatal sinkholes are common.

The couple earn $3 a day selling four baskets of scavenged coal to traders.

Families who’ve lived amid coal mines for generations rarely own any land they can farm and have nowhere else to go. Naresh hopes that his son would learn to drive so that he, at least, could get away. But even that may not be enough. There's less work for the city's existing taxi drivers. Wedding parties, who in the past reserved cars to ferry guests, have shrunk. Fewer travelers come to the city than before.

“There is just coal, stone and fire. Nothing else here.”