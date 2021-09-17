NZ abandons cricket tour of Pakistan wary of attack

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand abandoned its cricket tour of Pakistan on Friday because it was wary of being attacked outside Rawalpindi Stadium, according to the Pakistan government.

New Zealand Cricket declined to reveal the nature of the security alert from its own government that prompted the sudden decision to cancel the tour moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi. Both teams had stayed at their hotel.

According to Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan the cricketers could be attacked outside the stadium.

Khan, who is on a government visit of Tajikistan, informed Ardern “we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”

Ahmed said he had no information about a security threat against the New Zealanders, and backed Khan at a news conference.