Obama faults Russia, China for 'lack of urgency' on climate

“This money was promised, but it hasn’t been delivered," she said, adding that the $100 billion a year was the “bare minimum” for climate finance.

Despite opposition within Biden's own Democratic party that has blocked the president's climate-fighting legislation, Obama was confident that some version of Biden's ambitious climate bill will pass and be “historic.”

“It will set the United States on course to meet its new climate targets,” he said.

And while the rapport between U.S. and Chinese negotiators paved the way to the Paris accord, Obama on Monday criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for not joining other leaders at the climate talks in Glasgow.

“It was particularly discouraging to see the leaders of two of the world’s largest emitters, China and Russia, decline to even attend the proceedings, and their national plans reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency,” Obama said.

Obama spoke earlier Monday to a session on Pacific Island nations, including ones whose existence is threatened by rising oceans.