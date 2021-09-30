Official: At least 20 people have died in South Sudan floods

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — At least 20 people have died in flooding in recent months amid torrential rains that are still afflicting a remote part of South Sudan, an official said Thursday.

The deaths between July and September occurred in one county of Warrap State, Gorial West County Commissioner Victor Wek Koor said.

Among the victims are children who drowned when a waterlogged house collapsed, he said.

Officials in other areas have not cited deaths related to flooding.

Many parts of South Sudan have been hit by flooding since July, and some areas are currently submerged. The states of Unity and Jonglei are among the most affected. Even the residence of President Salva Kiir in the northwestern state of Warrap is waterlogged, according to Information Minister Michael Makuei.

A group chaired by First Vice President Riek Machar last week declared a national emergency due to flooding across the country.

Wek said 17,000 people have been displaced by the floods in his county, home to over 240,000. The homeless are taking shelter in highland areas and along roads.