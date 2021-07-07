Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home

It’s too early to know exactly what will happen next, said Jonathan Katz, who previously covered Haiti for The Associated Press and wrote a book about the country’s devastating earthquake.

“At this hour, we don’t know who did this, what their end game is, what else they have planned,” he said, noting that Moïse had a long list of enemies. “There were a lot of people who wanted him gone. And there were a lot of people whom he wanted gone.”

Katz noted that a majority of Haitian presidents have been forced out of office, although it’s been more than a century since a sitting one was killed.

“It seems to be a pretty well-financed operation,” he said, adding that authorities could spend days trying to piece together what happened. “That’s the question: Who’s behind it and what do they want?”

Moïse was killed a day after he nominated Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon, as Haiti’s new prime minister. Joseph took over the job of interim prime minister in April following the resignation of the previous premier, Joseph Jouthe — the latest in a revolving door of prime ministers.