Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 38

According to railway officials, about 1,100 passengers were on board the two trains, and arrangements were also being made to assist the survivors.

The military said troops were participating in the relief and rescue. It said military doctors and ambulances were dispatched from a nearby city and a team of military engineers was sent to Ghotki by helicopter.

According to local media, some of the passengers were traveling by the Millat Express train to attend a wedding party but it was unclear whether they were among the dead or injured. TV footage showed ambulances transporting injured passengers to hospitals. According to Pakistani TV stations, heavy machinery had not reached the scene about four hours after the crash.

Pakistan’s prime minister expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. Imran Khan said on Twitter that he had asked the railway minister to supervise the rescue work and also ordered a probe into the crash.

Aijaz Ahmed, the driver of the Sir Syed Express told Pakistan's Geo News TV that on seeing the derailed train, he tried his best to avoid the accident by braking but failed. He did not explain how he survived.