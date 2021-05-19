Officials discourage travel to Guam amid COVID-19 surge

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated Guam's COVID-19 risk level to its highest tier and is urging people to avoid traveling to the island.

Eighty-eight individuals were in isolation with COVID-19 infections in Guam as of Wednesday morning, with nine new patients identified Tuesday, according to Guam's Joint Information Center. There have been 8,1118 confirmed infections and 139 deaths from the disease on Guam since the pandemic began.

Data from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services showed that newly confirmed infections and hospitalizations rose over the last seven days.

The CDC's primary criteria for level 4, its highest risk level, is an incidence rate of more than 100 COVID-19 cases over the past 28 days, the Pacific Daily News reported Tuesday.

Public health officials also urge anyone who must travel to Guam to be vaccinated beforehand and to wear masks, maintain distancing, avoid large gatherings and self-monitor for symptoms.