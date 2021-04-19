Officials: Hunger-striking Navalny to go to prison hospital

Navalny went on hunger strike in prison to protest the refusal to let his doctors visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs. Russia’s state penitentiary service has said that Navalny was receiving all the medical help he needs.

In response to the alarming news about Navalny’s health this weekend, his team has called for a nationwide rally on Wednesday, the same day that Putin is scheduled to deliver his annual state of the nation address.

Several Navalny allies dismissed the move announced by the prison service as insufficient. Navalny’s top strategist, Leonid Volkov, said no one should assume it was happening until the opposition leader's lawyers confirm it. The lawyers were en route to the prison where the hospital was located, Volkov said.

“Until the lawyers locate him, we won’t know where he is and what is up with him,” Volkov wrote in a Facebook post.

Ivan Zhdanov, the head of Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption, tweeted Monday that the move announced by the prison service would take the politician merely to another “tormenting colony, just with a big in-patient facility, where gravely ill are being transferred.”