Olympic Latest: Britain wins Games debut of women’s Madison

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

———

The British team of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the Olympic debut of the women’s Madison, easily out-distancing Denmark and the duo from the Russian Olympic Committee to take the gold medal.

In the Madison, teams of two riders are on the track at once but only one rider is considered in the race. They are allowed to tag each other at any point in the 120-lap event with points awarded at the finish of every 10 laps.

The Madison was a men’s event in the Olympics from 2000 to 2008 before it was dropped from the track cycling program. It returned with a women’s counterpart for the first time at the Tokyo Games.

The Netherlands, the two-time defending world champions, were involved in an early crash that hurt their chances. So were the Italians, who had medaled at two of the past three worlds.

———

Olympic ice hockey medalist Emma Terho has been elected to represent the world’s athletes on the IOC’s executive board.