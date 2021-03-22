Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz, 22, killed by lightning while training

Katherine Diaz, a 22-year-old surfer, was killed after being struck by lightning while training in El Tunco beach in south-west El Salvador.

A 22-year-old Olympic surfing hopeful from El Salvador has died while training for an upcoming qualifying competition, the country's surfing federation (FESASURF) has confirmed.

Katherine Diaz was in the water at El Tunco beach in south-west El Salvador on Friday when she was struck by lightning, FESASURF told CNN.

"Katherine was a girl very passionate about sports, she was very motivated and happy for the event that was approaching," it said in a statement. "'The Paddle Out' -- a ceremony in her honor -- will be held next Tuesday."

El Salvador's National Institute for Sport (INDES) said: "We raise a prayer for the eternal rest of her soul and we express our most sincere condolences to her family."

"Katherine came over to hug her [friend], as soon as she finished hugging her, the noise was heard," Diaz's uncle, Beto Diaz, who says he was in the water with her, told a newspaper in El Salvador