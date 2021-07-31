Olympic swimming ends with splashy new records, US gold

TOKYO (AP) — American Caeleb Dressel finished off his gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics with two more dazzling races, and Australia's Emma McKeon won seven medals, more than any other female swimmer in a single games.

Now, when the greatest swimmers are mentioned, there are two new names on the list.

Taking his place alongside Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi, Dressel captured his fourth and fifth gold medals of the pandemic-delayed games on the final day of swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

With victories Sunday in the 50-meter freestyle and 4x100 medley relay, the 24-year-old Floridian joined a truly elite club of swimmers who won at least five gold medals at one games.

Phelps did it three times, of course, highlighted by his record eight golds at the 2008 Beijing Games. There's also Spitz (seven golds in 1972), East German Kristin Otto (six golds in 1988) and Biondi (five golds, also in '88).

Dressel starred at the pool with McKeon, who also won two more golds Sunday to push her overall total to seven — four gold and three bronze. She is the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single games. The only men to do it are Phelps, Spitz and Biondi.