Olympic torch relay detour; diving test event opens in Tokyo

Nakamura also said the focus was on “how safely we can have the games" and not on whether they should take place in the middle of a pandemic.

Others are not so sure about allowing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into Japan.

One is Canadian Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic gold medalist in ice hockey who just completed medical school. Wickenheiser is also a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission, and was one of the first a year ago to say the Olympics should be postponed.

“I would love to see the games happen, it would be a great message of hope for the world. But I think we always have to remember what we’re in the middle of right now," Wickenheiser said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Wickenheiser hinted she was probably a “black sheep” in Olympic circles but added: “I don't really care.”

“I think the IOC wants to go ahead with the games no matter what," Wickenheiser said. “Part of me wants to trust that that plan is a good one. But part of me has also seen what’s happened since the start of the pandemic and I question some of the motives. There’s money, there’s power, there’s politics. . . . and a lot of ego involved.”