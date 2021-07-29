Olympics Latest: IOC pressed to investigate Iranian medalist

The “twisties” are gymnastics code for when an athlete can’t figure out where they are in relation to the ground during a routine. Biles admitted she was dealing with them after the U.S. took silver in the team competition Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Biles has dealt with the phenomenon. She said the length of the episodes have varied but typically last around two weeks. She is scheduled to compete in all four event finals early next week but has not made a decision on whether she will participate.

———

French heavyweight Teddy Riner’s quest for a record-tying third consecutive gold medal in judo has ended with a strange loss to Russian athlete Tamerlan Bashaev in the quarterfinals.

The 6-foot-8 Riner lost 29 seconds into golden score when he slipped and fell onto his back as he attempted to throw Bashaev, who was given credit for a waza ari on a sumi-otoshi throw after video review.

The decision ended Riner’s attempt to tie the Olympic record of three straight gold medals set by Japan’s Tadahiro Nomura from 1996 to 2004.

Riner will still compete for bronze and his fourth consecutive Olympic medal in repechage in the evening session. The 10-time world champion also won bronze in Beijing.