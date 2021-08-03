Olympics Latest: Biles warming up for Olympic beam final

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

American gymnast Simone Biles is warming up for the balance beam final.

The six-time Olympic medalist pulled herself out of the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars finals to focus on her mental health. She is going to give beam a shot during the final day of competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Biles walked out onto the floor in red sweatpants with a blue shirt alongside teammate and Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

Biles, who won bronze on the beam in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, is scheduled to go third during the eight-woman beam final, which is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Tokyo time.

———

British track cyclist Ed Clancy withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics and announced his retirement because of an ongoing back and sciatica injury, hours before his pursuit team was scheduled to compete in its first-round ride.

Charlie Tanfield will replace him alongside Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood in the four-man lineup.